Stories from Wagga Wagga in days gone by

Compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.
Respected Wagga businessman, Don Kendell was appointed chairman of the Greater Murray Health Service board by Health Minister, Andrew Refshauge.
Australia Post delivery manager Peter Rykmans presented long service award plaques to employees Bill Lee (34 years) and Ted Butler (50 years).
The proposed revamp of Kyeamba Smith Hall will have no effect on plans to build a multi-purpose exhibition, entertainment, and conference hall on the site of the Equex Centre in Kooringal Road, according to Daryl Maguire chairman of the Wagga Wacon Committee, a division of the Equex Committee.
Wagga's Cantilena Singers led by Major Patrick Pickett from the Australian Army Band Kapooka gave a farewell concert at the Kapooka Chapel before heading off on a European tour next month.
Wagga Museum curator, Colin Carlin, is disturbed that two historic phones have been stolen from the museum's communications display despite being kept behind a locked grille.
Councillor Mary Kidson was presented with a Silver Wattle Award and Lindsay Hamill, awarded a Silver Koala Award at a special Scout ceremony commemorating the 141st Birthday of the movements founder, Lord Baden Powell.
Brian Andrews, who has worked for Wagga City Council since 1956, had his contract as general manager extended for two years after which he has indicated his intention to retire.
A Wagga man was jailed for nine months after a police search of his home led to the recovery of more than $2500 worth of goods stolen from Wagga businesses.
Telstra employee Maureen Ryan raised $2300 for the Cancer Council by volunteering to have her long hair locks cut for charity.
More than 100 employees, members of the Construction, Forests, Mining and Energy Union(CFMEU) walked off the job at Laminex's Bomen plant.
Sandra Wright won the Summer Cup series for women by one point from Di Brown at the Wagga Country Club.
Kensington Gardens, a major new residential development featuring 30 two and three-bedroom terrace houses and villas in Travers Street, has been approved by Wagga City Council.
Ray Rootes has retired after a 34-year career with AMP.
Seven Wagga City aldermen claimed that the mayor, Ald Dick Gorman, has made too many decisions on his own about Wagga abattoir development and that Wagga rate payers have not been given the full picture of events in the past few months.
Wagga City Council will seek approval for a $4.5 million development program at the Wagga abattoir as an alternative to the controversial original $7.4 million development plan.
A contract for construction of the first stage of the Australian Rules Football Club has been let to the Wagga firm of Siebels Building Industries. Club president, Bert Schmidt, said this stage, costing one million dollars was the first of five stages planned.
A staff-student social dinner highlighted orientation week at Wagga Agricultural College for a record 80 first-year students.
Maples has relocated to larger premises in the former David Jones store in Fitzmaurice Street.
Brennans Real Estate is moving from Fitzhardinge Street to 40 Thompson Street with Wes Russell keen to renew old acquaintances and to meet new ones with any real estate problems.
Member for Sturt Mr Tim Fischer has retired as secretary of the Boree Creek branch of the NSW Australian Country Party.
Rava's Hi-Fi centre is advertising AWA dimensional sound, with John Cullen available to give first hand expert advice.
Peter McCoullough Real Estate are advertising a home with seven big bedrooms, two bathrooms and a modern kitchen for a total of $35,000.
Bobby Fulton, Mal Reilly, Fred Jones, and Ray Branigan are among the members of a star-studded Manly team to play Turvey Park in a "Big League Night" this week.
