More than 2000 students showed off their skills at Duke of Kent oval this week at the Wagga Football mini Matlidas and mini Socceroos gala days.
Students in stages two and three from schools across the region were invited to participate in the non-competitive event.
Development officer Liam Dedini said that the event was a huge success and showcases the growth of soccer in the region.
"The success of the gala days speak for themselves, five years ago it was one day and to see the amount of kids who love playing the game is great," Dedini said.
"It's awesome to see the kids out there, running around, having a play.
"It's not just about soccer either, it's good to see they're out being active, enjoying a team sport."
Monday and Tuesday were a little warmer than Dedini had hoped, he said the program has received nothing but positive feedback from schools and teachers.
Though the carnival doesn't keep track of scores, Dedini said the students know exactly what's going on, with plenty of youngsters telling him how many goals they scored and what games they won.
"There was lots of goals and lots of smiles," he said.
"It's all about coming along and having fun, out of the 2000 kids I'm sure half of them would have never played the game before and it was good to see them out having fun.
"It's a great opportunity for the kids to come and play sport for their school and represent their school."
There are hopes that gala days such as these will help boost weekend soccer registrations as children who have not been exposed to the sport previously get a taste for it.
With less than six months until the Women's World Cup arrives on Australian shores, Dedini said there was plenty of excitement from the young Matildas.
"We gave out a few Matildas posters and World Cup posters, and it was awesome to promote that with the girls," he said.
"Even those that didn't really know about it it was cool for them to get those packs and understand more about it."
Dedini said the huge response to new released Matildas tickets on Friday afternoon continued to show the positive backing the event has.
"It's just good to see everyone getting around the game," he said.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
