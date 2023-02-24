The Daily Advertiser
School soccer gala days showcase growth of sport

Tahlia Sinclair
Updated February 24 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 4:00pm
Zane Wolter from Turvey Park Public School takes on Tama Werahiko from South Wagga Public School at the Football Wagga mini Socceroos gala day. Picture by Les Smith

More than 2000 students showed off their skills at Duke of Kent oval this week at the Wagga Football mini Matlidas and mini Socceroos gala days.

