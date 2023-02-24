The Daily Advertiser

Wagga RSL has thrown one of it's emerging stars a well-deserved first grade debut with Braith Gain earning the call-up despite only being 14-years-old

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
February 24 2023 - 8:15pm
Wagga RSL rising star Braith Gain will make his first grade debut this weekend, despite only being 14-years-old. Picture by Madeline Begley

Wagga RSL has turned to their youth to try and get them out of a recent slump with the bat with 14-year-old Braith Gain selected to make his first grade debut on Saturday.

