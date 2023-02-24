Wagga RSL has turned to their youth to try and get them out of a recent slump with the bat with 14-year-old Braith Gain selected to make his first grade debut on Saturday.
Gain was told the news on Thursday night at Bulldogs training and admitted that it came as a bit of a surprise.
"It's really good and I'm really excited," Gain said.
"I was really shocked and didn't think I was going to be playing."
Gain has been pretty happy with his form this season with the bat, with him spending a considerable amount of time in the middle throughout the summer.
Heading into the final round of the under 16's competition, Gain currently sits second on the leading run-scorer chart with 299 runs while he has also added 235 runs in his second and third grade appearances this season for RSL.
"I've had a pretty good season so far," he said.
"It could've been better, but I'm pretty happy with how it has turned out."
Although making your first grade debut at such a young age can be a daunting task, Gain said that Bulldogs coach Sam Perry has just told him to play his natural game.
"He just wants me to do the exact same thing as I always do," he said.
"Just keep it the same and don't overthink it too much."
Perry was excited to give Gain the opportunity, with his inclusion to give the first grade side a much needed morale boost after the last couple of weeks.
"He will probably bat at five or six for us," Perry said.
"He's played all the rep stuff this year and he's a massive talent at our club.
"It'll probably be another emotional week as he has come through the juniors and his old man plays fourth grade for us.
"At our club, he's probably one of the best juniors that we have seen come through for a while.
"He is 14-years-old and scored 50 odd last week in two's, so we though it was the perfect opportunity to give him a go in the top grade and see how he goes.
"If he goes alright he might cement himself a finals spot, but it's a very exciting week for the club.
"I think it's something our first grade group probably needed, a bit of fresh blood to reignite the flame and get going again."
