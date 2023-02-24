Wagga Netball Association hopes to register their first open men's team for the 2023 State Titles in June.
Association president Tanya Bertoldi said boy's and men's netball has been growing in popularity across the region and there is hope through promotion of their mixed competition they may uncover more talent.
Bertoldi said she expects to open expressions of interest in the next week and requires at least 10 players to form the team.
"I'm confident we'll get enough," she said.
Vice president Dave Butchmann said they'd like to have the ability to choose the team, and is optimistic they'll get more than enough interest.
"If we get that minimum then that's great, and State Titles will be a happening thing, but if we get a good response to the expressions of interest, then we'll have time to run trials and get selectors," Bertoldi said.
Bertoldi said the Association is well aware of several high-performing male netballers in the region.
The Association has also begun to approach players they've been impressed with during mixed competitions.
"We're hoping off the back of this we can help to promote mixed and boys netball, and help bring more older boys into the sport too," Bertoldi said.
Butchmann, who first became involved with netball through his daughters, said that it's important to flip the script and encourage boys to enter the sport.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
"It's not about taking away from the girls or saying that the boys play better or worse," he said.
"It's about bringing a new demographic to the game.
"I don't think that a lot of males, before they've played the game, really understand how challenging it actually is."
Currently boys are only able to compete in Saturday morning club competitions until they are 12-years-old.
The pair said the Association have found that boys in late high school are coming back to the game having experienced it through school sport. The Tuesday night mixed competition also brings many men into the fold as they play alongside their partners, but though there's interest, Bertoldi said actually getting men onto the court has been difficult.
"Our mixed competition numbers are disappointingly low at the moment," she said.
"We want more in the game, we know there are men in the region who have played at high levels and have represented NSW at the state level.
"We want boys to see that this pathway is there for them too."
Butchmann agreed, saying that he's excited to see boys getting access to netball pathways.
"From our perspective, we want this to be the start of a wider program that will reach a wider community than just people here in Wagga, we want to see it across Riverina," he said.
The announcement follows Tumut Netball Association's confirmation they will take an under 14 boy's side to the junior State Titles.
Expressions of interest for Wagga Netball Associations first men's side will open next week.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.