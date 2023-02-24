The Daily Advertiser

Wagga Netball Association to open expressions of interest for first men's State Titles team

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated February 24 2023 - 3:13pm, first published 3:00pm
Wagga Netball Association is looking to expand their representative program to include men's netball in 2023 and boys in years to come. Picture by Madeline Begley

Wagga Netball Association hopes to register their first open men's team for the 2023 State Titles in June.

