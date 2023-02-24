The Daily Advertiser

Wagga City Golf Club member Bert Adams celebrated his 99th birthday this week with nine holes of golf

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
February 24 2023 - 7:30pm
Bert Adams celebrates his 99th birthday on Thursday with nine holes of golf at the Wagga City Golf Club. Picture by Les Smith

For local golfer Bert Adams, there was no better way for him to celebrate his 99th birthday this week than nine holes of golf at Wagga City Golf Club.

