For local golfer Bert Adams, there was no better way for him to celebrate his 99th birthday this week than nine holes of golf at Wagga City Golf Club.
Mr Adams still hits the course twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays, and he has been teeing off for nearly 90 years.
"I've been playing golf for a long time," Mr Adams said.
"I first joined a golf club in 1947, so that's going on for over 75 years.
"But by the time I was 11 I was hitting golf balls around the course."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
While unable to now play a full 18 holes, Mr Adams still shows a remarkable ability to play nine holes twice a week.
He was even walking the course as recently as last year.
"It's been a while since I've played 18 holes," he said.
"But last year when it was a bit wet a couple of times and they didn't have carts allowed, I walked the nine holes two or three times."
Mr Adams is a popular figure out at the club, with many of the fellow golfers amazed at his ability to still be pretty handy with club in hand - as he will usually complete the back nine in around 50 strokes.
He also enjoys being able to still come out and have a hit, with the club the location of his singular hole in one.
"I've got a lot of mates out here," he said.
"I've been out here ever since the course started and I had my only hole in one out here in the second week the course was open back in 1982.
"I've had one and I'll never have another one as I can't hit it far enough now."
After taking in the sunshine out on the course, Mr Adams was also presented with a cake in the clubhouse to celebrate the day.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.