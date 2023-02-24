Wagga Kangaroos have come out against the proposed changes to the Group Nine's under 14 competition for the 2023 season.
The changes could see players split from their regular clubs to play in mixed teams in the hope of creating a more even competition.
Junior club president Daniel Cronin said the changes are not supported by players or parents.
"If it was to go ahead, it would tear a hole in our club," Cronin said.
"Kids are playing for the team they want to play for because their friends are there, the camaraderie in the club is what's keeping them together, it's not the game itself."
At a meeting held with parents on Wednesday night, Cronin said there was vocal opposition from several clubs.
Cronin believes that the changes would see players drop out of the junior competition and that clubs will be unable to get them to return.
"What rugby league in Wagga, NSW, really all over Australia, has, is a problem with retention, keeping the kids in the game," he said.
"If those kids leave for a season, it's going to be ultra hard to try and get them back again.
"I think it would affect other clubs as well because all of a sudden you're trying to get them back again but they could have gone to play soccer or Aussie rules."
Group Nine Junior Rugby League chairperson Ian Mortimer said the proposed changes are intended to promote a more even competition, however Cronin believes clubs are already doing their part to ensure this.
Cronin said junior club presidents across the region have good rapport and that as such he's been hesitant to take players from opposition clubs when they're struggling to field teams.
Kangaroos cap player numbers and pull names at random to form teams, rather than having a selection process that could produce over-powered sides.
"We want competition, I don't want every kid in Wagga to be playing for Kangaroos," he said.
"We cap it so we don't take all the kids from junior rugby league because it gives us an unfair advantage.
"If we wanted to, we could have three teams of under 14's but we don't want to because then there's now competition and it defeats the purpose of footy."
Cronin said that in addition to splitting friends and families, that the proposed competition puts the future of the game at risk.
"At the end of the day, it's all about developing players for seniors, for Wagga rugby league and even for the NRL," Cronin said.
"My biggest concern is, if we do it the way they've designed it, is that it'll disappear."
Cronin said it's also around the under 14's age group that the club begins to have their junior and senior programs working together.
"From under 14 on is where I start trying to introduce them to the senior club," he said.
"It's little things like that that have developed us into the club that we are."
Cronin said that proper integration between the junior and senior clubs is key for retention, and with clubs across Group Nine struggling to field first grade sides, risking a mass loss of players isn't sensible.
"The biggest drop in playing numbers is when these kids go from juniors to seniors, and this furthers that," he said.
While opposed to the changes being implemented for the 2023 season, Cronin said he could see the format working as an additional competition.
"The way I can see it working is as some sort of extra curriculum, rather than wiping out a season," he said.
"Either a pre-season or a gala day with a few games, or something like that, so we do get that Raiders input. There's coaches all over Wagga that need extra help in developing their coaching skills, it's not just about saying we're going out to play footy, it's about training them and getting them skills."
The decision will be made by NSW Rugby League, who administer the competition.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
