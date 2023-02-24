Another busy year of local cycling kicks into gear this weekend with the opening race of the Tour de Riverina being held on Sunday.
The Ray Jarratt Classic hosted by the Cobram Cycling Club kicks off the five race series with local rider Sean Smith excited to be heading down for it.
"I'm looking forward to it," Smith said.
"I haven't done this race before down there, so I'm looking forward to heading down and having a good hard hit out.
"Country handicaps are always really tough, so it will be good."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Smith has been busy on the bike in the lead up to the classic with him pretty happy with his preparation ahead of Sunday's race.
"It's been pretty good," he said.
"I've done plenty of k's over the last few months and I've just come back from doing the Melbourne to Warnnambool.
"This is another good race and then I've got the Tour of Brisbane coming up in about a month's time."
Smith is hopeful of being able to drag a couple of fellow Wagga riders along for the race, with current entries sitting just above 30.
"I'm trying to get a few riders together," he said.
"There should be about 10 of us from Wagga going to head down and at the moment I think there is about 30 entered, but hopefully we will get 40-50 riders.
"I'm going to get in contact with a few of my mates who ride down in Albury trying to get them to come up as well."
Smith had a reasonably solid debut for Criterion Racing at the first round of the National Road Series (NRS) with him pretty happy with how he and the team went.
"It's a pretty brutal race," he said.
"But we had a teammate come third, so that's a win for us."
While busy with his NRS commitments this year, ideal scheduling will mean that Smith is able to also compete locally in the Tour de Riverina series.
"I should be able to do most of the calendar," he said.
"I'm going to try and get to every race."
While cooler temperatures are predicted for the race in comparison to last weekend, Smith admitted that he would've preferred for it to be a bit warmer.
"I like it when it is nice and hot," he said.
"I've been doing a fair bit of heat training, so the hotter the better really."
