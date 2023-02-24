The Daily Advertiser

Wagga cyclist Sean Smith is excited to take part in his first Raymond Jarratt Classic this weekend

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated February 24 2023 - 8:30pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sean Smith is looking forward to competing in this weekend's Raymond Jarratt Classic. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn

Another busy year of local cycling kicks into gear this weekend with the opening race of the Tour de Riverina being held on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.