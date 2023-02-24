Stagger Out Lee will look to cement her status as one of the country's best stayers as she aims to pick up her third group one win on Saturday night.
Trained by Jack Strutt, the bitch will jump from box four in the $100,000 Fanta Bale Super Stayers Final at The Meadows.
Stagger Out Lee has been in some good recent form with Strutt believing she should do pretty well over the 730m trip.
"I reckon she will go alright," Strutt said.
"I'm just hoping for some even luck as always, the race is full of front-runners really so hopefully we can just get a sit in behind somewhere and she should be able to come off six lengths off any of them.
"We just need a bit of luck and she should be right."
While not having an ideal draw, Strutt wasn't too phased with him believing that she will do her best work hitting the line.
"I don't really mind it as all the pace will be able to clear her by a length or two anyway," he said.
"The three and the two wouldn't probably go much quicker than her early and I think the five or the six should cart across and lead.
"Hopefully we just get a sit behind them and six lengths back she should be close enough to come over the top of them."
The bitch won her heat last week to win her way through to the final with Ariarne Bale (box two) and Aston Velvet (box six) also winning their heats.
While not totally convinced of Ariarne Bale's chances, Strutt was wary that Aston Velvet would post a huge threat.
"Yeah the six definitely, but the two I think she probably has to lead to win," she said.
"She doesn't like leaving the fence so it will drop straight down to the fence and probably give us a nice run early.
"If Velvet is out in front and there is traffic in behind, she is a huge chance of winning."
Strutt was happy with Stagger Out Lee's heat win last Saturday, however still believes she has got more improvement in her.
"Yeah it was a good run," he said.
"I was really happy with how she hit the line, I think she was about three lengths off the leader and ran home in about 12.60.
"But I still think she has got some improvement left in her tomorrow night as well."
Following Saturday night's run, the bitch will then head interstate to prepare for the Perth Galaxy group one race.
"She will fly over to Perth on Tuesday and I think she will have three weeks over there," Strutt said.
"Then we will get her back and probably go to the Association Cup in Wentworth Park around Easter time.
"If everything goes right she will be flat out till about June and I'm also eyeing off a race overseas for her.
"So hopefully she just keeps tapping along how she has been."
