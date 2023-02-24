The Daily Advertiser

Stagger Out Lee will jump from box four in Saturday night's Fanta Bale Super Stayers Final at The Meadows

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated February 24 2023 - 3:43pm, first published 11:30am
Stagger Out Lee will be looking for her third group one on Saturday night with her jumping from box four in the Fanta Bale Super Stayers Final at The Meadows. Picture by Madeline Begley

Stagger Out Lee will look to cement her status as one of the country's best stayers as she aims to pick up her third group one win on Saturday night.

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

