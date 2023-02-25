The Daily Advertiser
Dilruk Jayasinha, Dane Simpson headline Multicultural Comedy Gala in Wagga and Junee

Tim Piccione
Tim Piccione
February 25 2023 - 7:00pm
Dilruk Jayasinha (left) and Dane Simpson will be joined with other multiculturally-diverse for the Riverina leg of the nationally-touring gala. Pictures by Nicola Bernadi / Emma Hillier

A gala showcasing multiculturally-diverse comedians will stop through Wagga and Junee on a national tour around regional Australia.

