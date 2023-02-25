A gala showcasing multiculturally-diverse comedians will stop through Wagga and Junee on a national tour around regional Australia.
The Riverina lineup includes names like Tahir (of Fat Pizza fame), Logie-winner Dilruk Jayasinha, Fiona O'Loughlin and Wagga's own Dane Simpson.
"I genuinely love regional gigs," said Sri-Lankan-born Dilruk Jayasinha ahead of the March 3 and 4 shows.
Mr Jayasinha has been one of the country's most in-demand comedians since winning the Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular Newcomer in 2018 after his TV work on Utopia and Cram.
"One of the reasons is I get to see parts of Australia I might have never seen," Mr Jayasinha said.
Coming across famous small town bakeries or visiting some of the country's 'big things' have been welcome parts of the regional bus tour for the actor-comedian.
But it's the audiences that set regional shows apart.
"The shows go off because audiences are grateful that you've made the trip - it's nice to feel appreciated," Mr Jayasinha said, laughing.
"It's very enthusiastic."
The stand-up takes that positive energy from regional crowds and returns it through his set.
"That fires me up and everybody wins that way," he said.
The gala will give Wagga and Junee punters the chance to hear comedy drawing from diverse ethnic backgrounds.
"Australia, whether people like it or not, is a very diverse country and has a lot of different voices and stories in its population," Mr Jayasinha said.
"And to have a night like this is to recognise how varied our voices can be."
Wagga comedian Dane Simpson will be both performing at the gala and on hosting duties for the monthly Riverina Comedy Club on Friday night.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Simpson said he "absolutely loves" the idea of a multicultural-focused comedy tour.
"It is ridiculously incredible the acts that are on - they are some of the biggest and best comedians in the country," he said.
The Didgeridoozy performer echoed his stage mate's sentiments about the need to showcase diverse comedic perspectives.
"We're moving into a world - it's 2023 - where we're hearing the voices of diversity now," Mr Simpson said.
"And it's fun, it's an incredible, different brand of comedy.
"It's important that we find connections and if we're finding connection through laughter, that's fantastic."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.