When Wagga's new health services hub was officially opened, there was no ribbon cutting in front of the main entrance, but a plaque unveiling by senior members of the Murrumbidgee Local Health District and local politicians.
The new health services hub has been designed as a centralised location for all of Wagga's local health services.
At a total cost of just under half a billion dollars, the site is nearing total completion after more than 10 years of near-constant construction.
The main building of the health hub has already been in use for more than two years, but an official opening was delayed until this Friday by logistical challenges, largely because of COVID-19.
Wagga MP Joe McGirr and Nationals MLC Wes Fang gave addresses, temporarily burying the hatchet and complimenting each other's commitment to regional health, and the hard work of MLHD staff.
"It's the staff that are the most important part of any health facility," Mr Fang said.
"Governments are good at building facilities, but we know if the people within those facilities that are the true lifeblood.
"When we provide them the very best of facilities like we had here I can say that myself as a member of the government ... am particularly excited that we're able to see facilities like this in rural and regional communities."
Dr McGirr reflected on the role his grandfather Greg "Mother" McGirr, who served as a Labor minister in Parliament in the 1920s, played in the development of Wagga's health services.
"It was just over 100 years ago that my grandfather, when he was the minister for health and motherhood in the NSW government, laid the foundation stone for the paediatric ward," Dr McGirr said.
"The hospital committee wrote seeking the funds, and apparently my grandfather said well if you can come up with half of them, I'll make sure the government provides the other half; and that's what happened.
"I think this shows Wagga Wagga's sense of community and commitment to its services, and I know that's a story that goes with this facility."
Currently, the site offers more than 60 health services across 12 sites within the hub.
According to MLHD chief executive Jill Ludford, this includes state-of-the-art teleheath technology, enabling remote assistance for complex conditions within Wagga and around the Riverina.
"I was up there the other day with one of their deputy secretaries and I saw a young man who was being treated for burns," she said.
"Traditionally he would have had to go to Sydney, but he was up in our Rapid Access Clinic with a state-of-the-art camera. Consultants at Concord Hospital were reviewing his burns and giving our staff the message about how to treat them.
"The cameras and virtual care can connect people with life saving treatment."
The next stages of the development are the multi-storey car park, due for completion early this year, and a bio-medical sciences building to be built in partnership with UNSW.
