PROMISING four-year-old Participator will lead the city's charge as he looks to become the first Wagga horse to win a Country Championships heat at Albury on Saturday.
Participator is the early favourite for the $150,000 SDRA Country Championships Qualifier (1400m), where six of Wagga's best will go up against 10 Albury gallopers on their home course.
The Southern District qualifier has been run at Albury on three occasions during the series' eight-year history with the spoils going the way of horses on their home track on each occasion.
The feature returns to Albury Racing Club for a fourth time on Saturday and Wagga trainer Tim Donnelly will be one of four Wagga trainers trying to bring an end to that trend.
Participator, the subject of early betting support, has won three of his seven race starts and Donnelly will head to Albury full of confidence.
"I'm confident. He's as good as he can be," Donnelly said.
"He's a progressive horse. I'll be disappointed if he doesn't run well, that's for sure."
Participator, while only lightly-raced, was one of the main fancies leading into last year's Country Championships but was withdrawn a week out due to a cracked foot.
Donnelly believes it may have been a blessing in disguise.
"He's a better horse this year than he was last year," he said.
"He wouldn't have been ready. He would have run well probably but he wouldn't have beaten Another One, although he was second favourite in that race prior to him being scratched but he wouldn't have done any good in the final, he was just not mature enough.
"It would have come too soon so another year's been a perfect preparation, we've had a year to aim for it."
Donnelly's quest to take out the SDRA qualifier with Participator was aided on Thursday when they drew barrier four in the field of 16.
"One's the best and they get worse from there so I was quite happy with where I am," he said.
"He should get a nice run. Speed inside him and speed outside him so he should be in the first four or five, I reckon."
Danny Beasley retains the ride as he looks to continue a successful return home after a successful 15-year stint riding in Singapore.
And it's with Beasley's feedback that Donnelly is confident Participator won't have any issues with his first attempt at 1400m on Saturday.
"I'm not worried about that at all," Donnelly said.
"Danny reckons he could have run 1400 his first start back. He really seems like he'll be a 1400, 1600 metre horse, on pace. That's the reason I've went in fresh. I spoke about it with Danny the day after he won, he said no, he'll have no worries."
As for the competition, Donnelly believes a pair from the Donna Scott stable at Albury are the main dangers.
"Donna Scott's horses are going well, they've drawn well, on their home track. I think every time it's been at Albury, an Albury horse has won it," Donnelly said.
"Gusonic has Sydney benchmark form, which is bloody good form. He's going to put himself there. The other horse (Our Last Cash) was impressive the other day that won too."
A big group of local owners will cheer on Participator, in what is Donnelly's first serious assault at a Country Championships.
He is looking forward to hopefully making his mark on the series.
"Yeah absolutely. A big group of owners, they're all excited," he said.
"I haven't had a decent horse at all (for the Country Championships). I've only had a few (runners) and they were no hope," he said.
The race is due to be run at 5.05pm on Saturday.
