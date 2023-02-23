A cyclist has been taken to hospital after they were struck at low-speed by a car on a busy Riverina main street on Friday morning.
Emergency services responded to reports of a crash involving a bicycle and car on Banna Avenue in Griffith's CBD at about 7.30am on Friday.
One of two eastbound lanes on Banna Avenue were temporarily closed to ongoing motorists as paramedics tended to one patient at the scene.
The road was reopened to traffic a short time later.
IN OTHER NEWS:
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said the cyclist- a female in her 50s- was treated by paramedics for facial and arm injuries and back pain.
The women was then transferred to Griffith Base Hospital for further treatment.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.