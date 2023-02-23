Charles Sturt University vice chancellor Renee Leon has been called as a witness before the Robodebt Royal Commission.
The commission is examining the former government's debt recovery scheme, which falsely accused members of the community of owing the federal government money.
The scheme ran from 2015 until November 2019.
Wagga's Danielle George previously told The Daily Advertiser how she was wrongly accused of owing $40,000 to centrelink, which sent her down into a "spiral".
Professor Leon is former secretary of the Department of Human Services, which ran the scheme.
CSU said it would be inappropriate for Professor Leon to comment while the hearings are underway.
The Guardian have reported that Ms Leon "pressured the commonwealth ombudsman to delete language questioning the legality of the robodebt scheme from a key report, according to emails published by a royal commission".
Ms Leon is due to give testimony on Tuesday.
