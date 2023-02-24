Letters: Correcting the record on some recent contributor claims

A wise man once observed that it is folly for one to argue with a fool, as onlookers may not be able to tell the difference. At the risk of proving him correct, can I take a couple of Friday's DA letter writers to task.
Firstly Mr Alexander, you are wrong: Australia has the highest rate of mammalian extinction in the world. Fact.
And can you please explain how the two issues you raise are mutually exclusive. Most people I know would like to see Australia's unique fauna and flora not on an endangered list as well as living on a continent where the population can read write and count.
I wouldn't have a clue about the faith leaning of Labor's candidate for the seat of Wagga, but Mr Maybon's comments in passing judgement on Ms Foley suggest a touch of arrogance and that perhaps he not her was not paying attention to what Jesus had to say.
And finally, could I remind Mr Corlett that it was our own John Howard and Alexander Downer who bugged the Timor Leste cabinet rooms so Australia could defraud one of the poorest nations on the planet.
Perhaps people in glass houses shouldn't throw stones.
Over the last few years many countries across the world, including Australia, have experienced one or more unprecedented and devastating fires, floods, droughts, heat waves and winds.
Many people are asking - when will this all end? In my opinion there is a clear path to bringing our climatic conditions back to something resembling normal, and that is to stop burning fossil fuels to create energy. This is a prime factor driving climate change.
It's all well and good for Anne Flood ("Leave gender out of politics", February 20) to chastise another letter writer for discussing left-wing gender bias when evaluating election candidates.
Unfortunately, the major political parties themselves do just that with so-called gender quotas dominating the pre-selection process. On the very same day, a Daily Telegraph article ("Woman wanted after MP dumping") described "Liberal powerbrokers scrambling to find" a female replacement for suspended MP Peter Poulos.
"The dominant left faction is understood to be pushing for a female candidate" the article reported.
That's just one example from one party, of course: all political parties already ignore "best" candidates in favour of who best fits the woke flavour of the moment.
Ms Flood urges voters to "leave the gender alone" to little avail; parties already stamp and trample gender bias into the entire weft and weave of candidate selection long before we ever set foot in a polling place.
