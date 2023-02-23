The Daily Advertiser

Group Nine proposes new under 14's format

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated February 23 2023 - 7:38pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Proposed changes to the Group Nine under 14's competition would see players from different clubs playing alongside each other. Picture by Les Smith

A radical new plan to even out the competition of local junior rugby league has been presented to Group Nine parents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.