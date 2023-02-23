A radical new plan to even out the competition of local junior rugby league has been presented to Group Nine parents.
The changes would see players registered in under 14's teams rearranged across club boundaries to form a more equal competition.
Group Nine Junior Rugby League chairperson Ian Mortimer said the proposed system is supported by NSW Rugby League and Canberra Raiders.
Mortimer believes the proposed changes will help protect the longevity of rugby league in the region and secure registrations for upcoming seasons.
With changes to the northern and southern draws for the 2023 season creating "true" regions to minimise travel in non-competitive age groups, Mortimer said the Group wants clubs to rely on local populations to field teams, not perceived success.
"We've split families and we know we don't want to do that anymore, we want our clubs to be reliant on the population in their area," Mortimer said.
"So Group Nine has come up with this idea and gone to NSW Rugby League and said we have enough kids here to play if we split them into teams, if we split the playing talent evenly, and don't have these teams that have huge benches."
Bringing the Raiders into the proposed program, Mortimer said players would have greater access to high profile coaches and players.
Mortimer said the idea was first floated by the board late last year, when it became apparent clubs had huge divides in registrations.
The new-look season would also feed into the RISE development program which has been rolled out by the NRL for players aged 13 to 16.
Reflecting on participants at a 2022 RISE session, Mortimer said players enjoyed playing alongside new teammates and were challenged in ways they aren't in the current competition.
"They got all the kids that were in the program and irrespective of their clubs, they split them into even teams," he said.
"They played and it was unreal, it was kids that had hated each other previously, getting along and playing together, but also the type of footy they played changed.
"It became about creative football and it wasn't about just running down their opponent."
In communication to parents the "Raiders Focus" program was said to provide even competition for players, prevent families from being split across venues and provide increased access to elite rugby league programs and professionals.
While the program has not been given the green light to be implemented in the 2023 season, Mortimer is confident it is the best way to move forward.
Additionally, he believes this format would increase ongoing participation and the chance of athletes being selected in high-level programs.
"It stops those kids who are less confident, who are more likely to stay in those less developed teams, from getting belted each week, and it keeps them in the game in the long run" he said.
"From a Raiders point of view, they are looking at the talent and size of a kid, but they also want to know that they were playing in a decent competition, not a one sided competition, they want to know they've been challenged."
Though endorsed by NSWRL, Mortimer assured the program remains as a suggestion currently, after it was presented to parents in a Group Nine meeting on Wednesday night.
With initial negative reactions from clubs and parents, whose volunteerism keeps the game alive, Mortimer said the Group is also aware they don't want to lose volunteers because of this.
"The game needs those people, so I think what will happen now is we're likely to have a soft introduction," he said.
"I'd hoped people would see this as a positive and an opportunity for growth for their kids, but they're nervous about change."
The final decision will remain in the hands of NSWRL, who administer all competitions in the state.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
