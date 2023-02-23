Kildare Catholic College and Mater Dei Catholic College will face off on Monday night to determine the winner of this years Byrnes Shield competition.
After one of the closest competitions in recent memory, the two long-term rivals will do battle at Robertson Oval with both sides confident of their chances.
Kildare jumped from fourth to first following their round five win against Mater Dei with co-captain Myles Guy admitting they were pretty happy to make the final.
"Going into the last game we were just hoping to win and see where it got us," Guy said.
"But we didn't think we would actually finish first and make the final.
"I think we were fourth going into the last round, so it didn't look too positive from there but we ended up getting on top."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
After playing the round games on synthetic pitches, Guy said that the turf pitch would be a different challenge but shouldn't cause too many issues for his side.
"It will be a bit different, but I think most of our team has played on turf before," he said.
"There might be one or two that haven't, but most of our team has either played on turf or played a bit of rep cricket here or there, so they are not totally new to it."
Guy also said that they would take a bit of confidence into the final after beating Mater Dei just a few days ago.
"We beat them the week before, but we know that they will be a bit better," he said.
"We also got a bit lucky with the bat the other day, so we need to be a bit better also.
"But we can take a bit of confidence from that."
After claiming last years Byrnes Shield, Mater Dei captain Lewis Pulver was hopeful they could bounce back from Monday's loss to go back to back.
"We've had a pretty good tournament this year," Pulver said.
"It's been up and down, but we still feel like our best cricket is ahead of us and hopefully we can achieve that on Monday."
After losing their opening game to Kooringal High School in the first round, Mater Dei has been solid every since with Pulver saying they have been getting better as the tournament progresses.
"We didn't play too well that first game," he said.
"But we really brought it together in those couple of games and we really found our good form.
"There was a little bit of a mishap last game, but we feel like we can get back to our best hopefully."
After going down to Kildare on Monday night, Pulver said they could take a few lessons from the game with him adding that the better side won.
"They were just too good on the night," he said.
"We didn't take our catches and we didn't play a complete game, we just need to get through the game better."
While everyone in the Mater Dei side has played their part in helping them reach the final, Pulver said there has been a couple leading from the front.
"Beau Edmunds has batted well," he said.
"He opened the batting against Kildare and he batted well at the top and got the runs moving.
"Ned Woodhouse has been bowling well and taking a few wickets with spin and Jed Guthrie is obviously a good one's player, so he opens the bowling for us and can bat.
"But everyone has done their part this year, so it's been good."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.