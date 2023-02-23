Riverina residents are being warned to properly maintain their properties after years of rain followed by dry weather could create "powder keg" conditions for grass fires.
A Climate Council report stating the country was "primed to burn" has warned of the dangerous 2023-24 conditions after successive La Nina wet weather events.
Report co-author, climate councillor and honorary professor at Melbourne University David Karoly said the Riverina, which has seen recent grass fires around Cootamundra, was vulnerable.
"Eastern Australia, including the whole of the Riverina region, has experienced three years record rainfall that has led to very rapid grass growth, scrub growth, forest growth," Mr Karoly said.
"And as we head towards next spring and summer, we may be transitioning into the opposite phase of drier conditions associated with El Nino events."
Mr Karoly said even much of the private, agriculture and managed land around the Wagga region could remain at risk.
"You can get massive, rapidly moving grass fires even on mown pasture land and mown grass verges," he said.
"All Riverina property owners need to think about how they can reduce the risk."
The combined South West Slopes and Eastern Riverina regions have seen more than 170 grass fires since the start of summer on December 1.
Cootamundra has seen a recent spike in grass fires, including two out of control blazes in the last week that burned on either side of the township.
A 90-hectare fire ignited by power lines made it to within 5km of lifelong Cootamundra resident Gail Douglas' property.
"When you live out of town, you're always mindful," Mrs Douglas said.
"You have a bit of a plan at hand just in case."
Mrs Douglas said she had been "fortunate" with the wind direction on this and several other occasions, with her five-acre property never damaged.
"We mow, we spray, we keep the gutters cleaned out," she said.
"We're in a 1919-built, weatherboard farmhouse - it wouldn't take much for that to go up."
NSW RFS inspector Ben Shepherd said the Climate Council findings regarding higher fuel loads and higher risk conditions were in line with what the agency had seen around the state.
"That [risk] is likely to remain with us for the remainder of this fire season while those grass fuel loads are still very high for NSW," Mr Shepherd said.
"And there is a possibility as well those fuel loads will hold through until next fire season."
RFS Riverina zone operational officer Bradley Stewart said the region, which covers Wagga, Junee, Lockhart and Coolamon, had a "good and reasonable" fire season.
While increased rain had caused significant grass growth in the region, ignitions were on par with other years.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
