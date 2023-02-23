After a couple of lacklustre performances with the bat, Wagga RSL captain Sam Perry is backing in his top six to bounce back strongly against Lake Albert on Saturday.
While scoring runs has been a struggle at times this season for the Bulldogs, their past two weeks have been the worst by far with them being dismissed for 93 against South Wagga while only making 51 against Kooringal.
With their spot in the finals now cemented, Perry said he believed that his side would put together a strong score against the Bulls on Saturday.
"I've said the last couple of weeks that we have been quite disappointing with the bat," Perry said.
"Our standards have probably dropped from the start of the season which is disappointing as we should probably be hitting our straps at this time of year.
"But this week is the perfect opportunity to right plenty of wrongs and try and get ourselves on the front foot moving into finals."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
The Bulldogs are no longer in the race for the top two, with Perry believing it gives his side a chance to concentrate on finding the form that they displayed in the opening few rounds that saw them sitting at 4-1.
"Thankfully we performed quite well at the start of the season," he said.
"So we saved ourselves at this time of year and we are in finals which is a goal.
"But this week we need to concentrate on getting back to where we were at the start of the season and trying to build on a few positives that have come out of the last couple of weeks.
"It's no secret that we need to improve our batting and the top six are well aware of what's going wrong and what they need to improve on.
"Unfortunately last week it didn't go to plan and this week fingers crossed it works out a little bit better for us."
While the batting has been disappointing, Perry has been pleased with the Bulldogs' bowling performances this season.
"Thankfully our bowling has been sensational all year," he said.
"There has only been one game where we haven't bowled to a high standard."
The Bulldogs will have a couple of changes ahead of the clash with the Bulls with Ben Willis returning to the side while 14-year-old RSL junior Braith Gain will make his first grade debut after a great knock last weekend in second grade.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.