The Daily Advertiser

Wagga RSL captain Sam Perry has acknowledged that he is hoping for an improved batting performance this weekend as his side looks to regain their early season form

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
February 23 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It has been a tough couple of weeks for RSL, but captain Sam Perry is confident they will bounce back strongly this weekend against Lake Albert. Picture by Ash Smith

After a couple of lacklustre performances with the bat, Wagga RSL captain Sam Perry is backing in his top six to bounce back strongly against Lake Albert on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.