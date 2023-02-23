A person has been taken to hospital after a Riverina home went up in flames on Thursday afternoon.
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) Lockhart crews and RFS volunteers responded to reports of a house fire on Frederick Street in Urana about 2.55pm.
Fire and Rescue NSW Riverina zone commander Superintendent Stewart Alexander said upon arrival firefighters found the home well alight.
"There have been no reports of persons trapped in the home but one person has been taken to hospital with suspected smoke inhalation," Superintendent Alexander said.
The fire is yet to be put out and the cause investigated.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
