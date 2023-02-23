The Daily Advertiser

Person taken to hospital as firefighters battle Urana house fire

Taylor Dodge
Taylor Dodge
Updated February 23 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 4:00pm
Fire crews are working to put out a house fire at Urana. Picture by Fire and Rescue NSW

A person has been taken to hospital after a Riverina home went up in flames on Thursday afternoon.

