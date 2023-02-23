Wagga's state MP has called on the Labor Party to explain reports it might not support the continuation of a regional health minister position if elected on March 25.
An impassioned Joe McGirr on Thursday reaffirmed his support for the 14-month-old portfolio currently held by Nationals MP Bronnie Taylor, which he said was crucial to regions like Wagga.
"I'm extremely disappointed," Dr McGirr said.
"That represents a dangerous step backwards for the regions and for regional health."
Especially, the independent MP said, because Labor helped implement the portfolio as part of the 2022 rural health inquiry "they led".
"Recommendation 36 specifically talks about a regional health minister being maintained in cabinet," Dr McGirr said.
"And my understanding was that the Labor Party had committed to implementing all of the recommendations of this inquiry."
The possible changes to the standalone regional health minister position were revealed at a regional MPs forum on Monday.
"Blanket health policies designed in cities don't work in regional areas and we need a regional health minister," Dr McGirr said.
"This is an issue - this is a crisis issue in the bush."
Opposition health spokesperson Ryan Park has previously committed to supporting all recommendations from the rural health inquiry.
Mr Park did not refute reports that Labor may end the regional health portfolio if elected.
"We're focused on health outcomes for the regions as people would expect us to, not ministerial org charts - that's our primary focus," Mr Park said.
"We will make considered, evidenced-based decisions if we win."
Labor has committed to a dedicated deputy secretary for regional and rural health "to ensure the health needs of those communities are given the priority they need and deserve", Mr Park said.
"We've also committed to reporting back to the Parliament on progress in terms of implementing the recommendations of the inquiry - something the government has failed to do," he said.
Wagga Labor president Mark Jeffreson similarly said the party would make evidence-based decisions on regional health if elected.
"We have to win an election first before we can do anything at all legislatively," Mr Jeffreson said.
Dr McGirr said there were "tangible results" since the regional health minister position was implemented last year but much work still needed to be done.
"Let's not pretend this gets solved in a year," he said. "We've got, I would imagine, a decade's work."
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
