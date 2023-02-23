The Daily Advertiser
Joe McGirr calls for Labor to clarify regional health minister role

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated February 23 2023 - 6:35pm, first published 6:00pm
Wagga MP Joe McGirr holding the rural health inquiry report that recommended the NSW cabinet include a regional health minister. Picture by Tim Piccione

Wagga's state MP has called on the Labor Party to explain reports it might not support the continuation of a regional health minister position if elected on March 25.

Journalist

Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.

