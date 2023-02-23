For the first time in more than two years a first grade side will run onto the field for Junee.
Playing in an exhibition game against a pool of ex-NRL stars, the game will mark the club's return to the top grade.
Co-coach Damion Fraser said he's excited to see his side finally back in action.
"We've got a lot of the old players, Junee locals, back from the old team and I'm excited to see what happens on the football field," Fraser said.
"We're not expecting too much, it's more about getting some of the younger players to have a hit out against some rugby league legends."
Fraser said the side will be finding feet in their first few games back but that hasn't deterred any enthusiasm from the side.
The club has been struggling for several years Fraser said but last year's reserve grade premiership paired with this event has revitalised rugby league in the town.
"Last year pepped everything up and this coming into town has got locals talking about rugby league again," he said.
"It's exactly what we needed and at the right time."
Confident they'll field a side in the 2023 Group Nine first grade competition, Fraser said the club is still waiting on a handful of players to move to town, but on the whole they've locked in their squad.
"We're coming along well, we have to compete against shift work and stuff like that, but we're making it work, we're doing it community style," he said.
Fraser isn't the only one ready and excited to be back on field, with co-coach and captain Daniel Foley excited to be back home.
After spending the past two seasons at other Group Nine clubs, Foley has returned home to the Diesels enthusiastically.
"Obviously it's my junior club and it's who I've always wanted to be playing for, so it is nice to be back," he said.
Unable to take on a coaching role alone due to work commitments, he said joining forces with Fraser has been the perfect match.
"It's obviously been two years since I ran out with Junee, so it's exciting to be back out there for sure," Foley said.
"The club thought it would be a good idea for me to step in as an assistant coach with Damion and it's something I always wanted to do eventually."
Foley estimates the club has at least 25 senior players registered ahead of the pre-season match.
"I think for Junee, that's pretty good for this time of year, they usually come in a little bit later here" he said.
Reentering the spotlight with the charity match releases some of the pressure from the side as they find their feet.
"We're in a really good position now," Foley said.
With a strong showing of 2022's premiership-winning under 18's side now in the senior squad, Foley said he's excited for the future of the club.
"There's going to be a big group of under 18's that are all going to be pushing for a first grade position this year, it's super exciting for the club," he said.
While Foley is watching the fresh blood, Fraser is excited to see the captain return alongside the next generation.
"Foley is back in the fold, so he'll be good to watch again," he said.
"We've also got some young guns Nick Hogarth, Blayne Linsell, Sam Sainsbury, and Sam Neale, who have all come up from the under 18's that will be playing.
"Of course we've also got some important locals coming back into the fold, Aiden Sweeney and Pat Guthrie."
For both coaches, win or lose, Pie in the Sky III is a once in a lifetime experience for their players to go head-to-head with some of the game's greatest players, and on their home soil too.
"It's a whole new excitement," Fraser said.
"I don't feel any pressure at all, and I don't think the players do, they're just excited to get out there and have a run, especially against some of the game's legends.
"How lucky are they, I'm still in awe at Pie in the Sky and what they do for rugby league."
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
