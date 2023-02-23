As the final touches are finished at the field and teams begin to arrive in town, West Wyalong is ready for the 50th annual Knockout to begin.
With four Group Nine clubs to make an appearance, Southcity Bulls coach Kyle McCarthy is ready to take the field.
Drawing Canberra Raiders Cup club Tuggeranong for the 10:30pm timeslot, McCarthy wouldn't have opposed to an earlier game.
"I'm sort of nervous, it's at 10:30 at night and I'm usually in bed by nine, I'm not sure how I'm going to go running out on the field that late," McCarthy said.
"Tuggeranong finished pretty high on their ladder last year so we're not sure what we'll get out of them, but I think the key in these earlier games is to hold onto the ball, and hopefully that'll be enough to get the job done."
Losing several players through the off season, McCarthy said the Bulls have secured a strong batch of under 18's from across Group Nine clubs that he's excited to see in action.
"We were lucky enough to get back a handful of good juniors from other clubs and hopefully they'll boost where we finished last year," he said.
McCarthy is pleased with his side's pre-season so far and said he's proud of the efforts they've put in.
"We'll be looking to play some footy and get higher on the ladder than last year," he said.
"We've got James Morgan, he's one of our local juniors, he's a pretty dangerous player that I'm pretty pleased to see back in the purple.
"Really looking forward to the likes of Rhys Weldon and Maleke Morris in the forwards, hopefully they can do a job for us and really create for us outside backs."
Southcity have been attending the Knockout for approximately 15 years, and with just one win under their belt, McCarthy is hopeful the side will finally find some more success.
"It's always pretty crucial to score first and get that advantage if it finishes as a draw, but it's always a great crowd and a great feeling as a player as you run on," he said.
"It's pretty easy to get up for it."
While clubs have been finessing their sides ahead of their arrival to Ron Crowe Oval, West Wyalong Rugby League Club president Louise Preston is feeling both anxious and excited.
With the first game set to kick off at 6:30pm on Friday evening, Preston said the final touches were applied to the ground on Thursday evening.
After last week's high temperatures Preston said she was nervous waiting for the weather forecast to arrive but has no concerns there will be need to intervene with the competition now.
Preston said the town is ready to welcome visitors for the competition and that the ground is looking immaculate ahead of the first games.
"I don't know what Grant Pettit does but he has that ground looking amazing, I looked at it there in January and I thought I don't know what he's going to do but I was up there last week and it was looking magnificent," she said.
"The care he puts into the ground is just beautiful."
In its 50th year, the Knockout attracts clubs from across NSW looking to kick start seasons with a healthy dose of competition.
6:30pm Leeton v Young.
7:10pm Temora v Griffith Black and Whites.
7:50pm Tullibigeal-Lake Cargelligo United v Forbes.
8:30pm Woden Valley v Dubbo CYMS.
9:10pm West Wyalong v Snowy River.
9:50pm Wagga Kangaroos v Gungahlin.
10:30pm Tuggeranong v Southcity.
11:10pm Darlington Point-Coleambally v Dubbo Macquarie.
