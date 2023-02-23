Two developments connected to former Wagga mayors look set to finally receive council approval after months of delays.
The proposals, which include the construction of a new petrol station and the revitalisation of a CBD street, come after years of debate surrounding whether property developers should be banned from serving as councillors.
Cr Rod Kendall is currently a part-owner of the East Wagga land earmarked for a Liberty petrol station on the Sturt Highway, which could be approved on Monday night.
His consortium plans to sell the land to the petrol station developers once the project receives approval. Cr Kendall will be declaring a conflict of interest and leaving the chamber during the debate.
Councillors will also deliver a verdict on the proposed revamp of Blake Street in the Wagga CBD, which has been put forward by former mayor Kerry Pascoe as part of his plans for a $10 million, six-storey apartment block in the area.
Council staff have recommended the two developments be approved, both of which have undergone reworks in recent months following feedback during submission periods.
The petrol station's highway access was reconfigured after Transport for NSW claimed the original design was not compliant with guidelines. Plans to close off the main access to the Blake Street public carpark were reconsidered after complaints from residents.
Developers serving as councillors has been a hotly-debated topic in Wagga and across NSW in recent years, with critics claiming they have significant conflicts of interest and can benefit financially from the information they hear in private meetings.
Mr Pascoe served as Wagga's mayor twice but did not run for re-election as a councillor in 2021, citing it would allow him to focus more on his work as director of Pascoe Constructions.
"There's a lot of things said about developers on council ... but I think if a developer is on council he should be clean and honest with his dealings, leave the room even if it's only a minor conflict [of interest]," Cr Pascoe said.
Labor councillor Dan Hayes has been a vocal advocate for banning developers from councils, claiming they have an "inherent conflict of interest".
He said his stance has not changed, but ultimately it was up to the state government to introduce legislation banning developers from sitting on local government.
"My concern is when you talk about the future direction of council, land releases and rezonings - this can potentially benefit people that are in the developer game. That's where I think the inherent conflict arises," Cr Hayes said.
Debate surrounding developers on council has simmered in the past year but Cr Kendall said it was undoubtedly still an issue for some.
Cr Kendall considers himself a property investor and served as Wagga mayor between 2012 and 2015. He said any issues surrounding developers on council could be avoided by proper management of conflicts.
He stressed that his consortium Wollundry Investments, which includes five other investors, was simply selling the East Wagga land to developers who wished to build the petrol station.
"We're not going to end up developing it and we're not going to end up running [the petrol station] or anything like that. This is really part of a sales process for that portion of land," he said.
The service station project has raised eyebrows among residents who questioned whether there was demand for a 12th fuel stop along the stretch of the Sturt Highway which travels through Wagga.
Cr Kendall said the developers purchasing his consortium's land believe it is the perfect spot for the business.
"It's highway frontage which is the normal location where service stations want to front and it's going to cater for both light and heavy vehicles," he said.
Wagga Residents and Ratepayers Association president Chris Roche said he was not directly opposed to developers sitting on council if they disclosed all pecuniary interests or involvements in developments.
"They need to be very strict on it, very open and not hide behind any company structures," Mr Roche said.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
