South Wagga captain Luke Gerhard is hoping his side can put up a strong showing as they look to finish the regular season with a win against St Michaels

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
February 23 2023 - 4:00pm
South Wagga captain Luke Gerhard is chasing a strong performance from his side this weekend with it being their last chance to fine-tune ahead of finals. Picture by Les Smith

While a top two spot is still very much a possibility, South Wagga captain Luke Gerhard is just looking for a solid performance as they face St Michaels on Saturday.

Jimmy Meiklejohn

