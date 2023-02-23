While a top two spot is still very much a possibility, South Wagga captain Luke Gerhard is just looking for a solid performance as they face St Michaels on Saturday.
The Blues notched up their third straight win against Lake Albert last weekend although it was far from a complete performance with the Bulls nearly claiming an upset victory.
"Obviously last weekend was a bit touch and go towards the end," Gerhard said.
"Lake Albert definitely batted very well and I think we have still got a fair bit to go with how we bowl and execute with the ball.
"It was pretty disappointing on our behalf on how we bowled on Saturday night, but that's just the way it goes.
"Hopefully it was just one of them weeks, but apart from that we are pretty happy with how things are sitting at the moment."
While admitting that the bowling still needs a bit of work, Gerhard said that it was good to see his side not struggling with the bat with a number of blokes stepping up at times throughout the season.
"In the past we have had our Blake Harper and those type of guys making runs week in, week out for us," he said.
"To not have him this year and to see other guys step up, especially blokes like Joel (Robinson) and Nathan Cooke has been massive for our batting."
Cooke's performance this year has flown under the radar, with him currently sitting in the top three for both wickets taken and runs scored this season.
Gerhard added that Cooke's inclusion to the side this season has been massive after he missed the Blues' entire 2021-22 campaign through injury.
"I think he's one of the most underrated all-rounders in the comp," he said.
"He does an amazing job for our team, so for him to step up this year has been great.
"After having the year off and coming back and playing the way he has played is absolutely unbelievable.
"It just shows how good of a cricketer he is, he's a good fielder, good batter and good bowler."
While a win against St Michaels would see them potentially grab second position, the Blues would also need other results to go their way with Gerhard just focusing on what his side can control.
"We are just going to do our best to win the game," he said.
"Then hopefully the rest takes care of itself."
While not 100 per cent sure what the side will look like on Saturday, Gerhard expected to welcome Jake Scott back to the side with a couple more changes likely.
