The district's women's bowling clubs united on Thursday to mark The Rock Memorial Women's Bowling Club's 70th birthday in style.
Teams gathered at The Rock Memorial Bowling for a day of games, lunch, socialising and of course, a celebratory cake.
NSW Women's Bows Association president Dilys Kindleysides also made a special appearance on the day to mark the occasion.
The Rock Memorial Women's Bowling Club was created in 1953 and has been incredibly successful having won four pennant flags over its seven decades.
Today, the once popular club has only 10 members including two long-term members like treasurer Margaret Vennell who joined in the 1990s and has been a member for 32 years.
Mrs Vennell, born and bred in The Rock, joined with one of her good friends after having decided to hang up the tennis racket and try something new.
Her involvement with the club then encouraged her little sister, now the club's publicity officer, Nancy Smith to also come on board.
According to Mrs Smith, she not only gets to build stronger bonds with her sister but joining the club has also given her the opportunity to network with women across the district who she may not otherwise have been able to meet.
"The club has allowed us to make new friends," she said.
"They're all of our friends now, we play with other clubs across the district and visit each other and it's really nice," she said.
Worried about times changing, Mrs Smith said this might be the last decade the club will be able to mark as many women's clubs making the decision to merge into unisex clubs, but no matter what the future holds, the club's impact on its current members is one of a lifetime.
