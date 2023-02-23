After they were outplayed by Temora last week, Marrar is ready to hit the field with a new-look side against Brookdale on Friday night.
Bombers captain Caitlin Kelly said the side was plagued by unavaliability last weekend and would be again this week.
"It's a very different looking team from last week, our three best players from last week aren't available this week, but we can only do what we can do, I still have faith in the other girls and we'll see how we go," Kelly said.
Now at the halfway point of the season, Marrar are sitting on one win and two losses for the 2023 season. "We're pretty keen to hopefully get another win on the board," Kelly said.
"Training has been good, we're getting a few more numbers and we're implementing game-day drills now with hands on drills and thinking about getting onto the ball quicker, promoting a bit more chatter.
"Training has been heaps better, much better vibes."
Kelly said the side has been enjoying themselves this season and focusing on enjoyment over anything else.
"We're pretty chilled back, see how it'll go, we're more about having fun and we get a win we get a win," she said. "We don't want to put too much pressure on the new girls."
Taking on Brookdale this week in Lockhart, Kelly said she's encouraging the side not to focus too much on the mythology of their opposition.
"There's been a bit of chat that they've got Lavington players, a few of our girls are freaking out about it, but I think who really cares, we can see what happens on the day, I'm not too worried," she said.
Southern NSW Women's league - round four
Pool A
East Wagga-Kooringal v CSU Bushpigs at Gumly Gumly Oval.
Mangoplah-Cookardinia Eastlakes-United v Griffith at Narrandera Sportsgroun.
North Wagga v Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong at Maher Oval.
Pool B
Turvey Park v Coolamon Hoppers at Maher Oval.
Brookdale Bluebells v Marrar at Lockhart Recreation Ground.
Narrandera Eagles v Temora at Narrandera Sportsground.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
