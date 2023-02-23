Tumbafest tickets have been flying out the door in the lead-up to this weekend's event, with organisers encouraging festivalgoers to get in quickly and book ahead.
Tumbafest is an annual two-day festival held along the Creekscape in Tumbarumba.
Event coordinator Karly Fynn said they have already sold more than 3000 tickets, and this year people will also be able to buy tickets at the gate using Eftpos.
Those who aren't interested in the two-day festival will still be able to access the markets free, with more than 70 stalls set to participate in the event.
Festival-lovers will be in for a treat though with a line-up said to blow the audience away.
"We are very excited about the line-up for Tumbafest, this year we have The Living End headlining on Saturday and Travis Collins as well as other high profile performers like Rory Phillips, Pierce Brothers, Melanie Dyer, The Buckleys, Captain Jack, Nina Las Vegas, Raechel Whitchurch, Bjorn Again, Geoff and Ivy and The Mighty Yak," Ms Fynn said.
With the weather looking to be perfect for the weekend, Ms Fynn is expecting to see a jump in ticket sales on the day, but warns residents it may be wise to book ahead of the day to avoid long lines.
With a children's entertainment, a food area, markets and a big stage, Tumbafest has something for everyone, but one of the biggest excitements is this year's wine vendors.
"We're really excited to showcase a lot of local foods and wine," Ms Fynn said. "We will have seven wine vendors and six wine tasting sessions across the two days."
Tumbafest will run this Saturday and Sunday from 10am.
Tickets can be purchased online at: https://tumbafest.com.au/tickets.
