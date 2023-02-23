"We are very excited about the line-up for Tumbafest, this year we have The Living End headlining on Saturday and Travis Collins as well as other high profile performers like Rory Phillips, Pierce Brothers, Melanie Dyer, The Buckleys, Captain Jack, Nina Las Vegas, Raechel Whitchurch, Bjorn Again, Geoff and Ivy and The Mighty Yak," Ms Fynn said.