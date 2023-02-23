The Daily Advertiser

Pie in the Sky breathes new life into Junee rugby league

By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated February 23 2023 - 7:42pm, first published 7:00pm
Junee's reserve grade team celebrates their premiership win in 2022. Picture by Les Smith

Junee's rugby league talent pool will be overflowing this Saturday as the town hosts Pie in the Sky III, a charity match supporting CanAssist Junee.

