Junee's rugby league talent pool will be overflowing this Saturday as the town hosts Pie in the Sky III, a charity match supporting CanAssist Junee.
Now in its third rendition, the event was designed to breathe new life into struggling rugby league towns.
Event founder, and former Junee first grade player, Ken Beissel first approached the club in 2022 offering to bring them the event after the club was removed from the Group Nine first grade competition.
Club president David Holt said it was a sad day when the club was pulled from first grade, but it was that decision that resulted in this event.
"We forfeited our first two rounds of first grade and then word got through to Ken Beissel, that we'd been suspended from the competition," Holt said.
"Ken played for Junee in 1978, Kenny rang me up and put it to me, this is what we've run in the past, asked if we'd be interested and of course, we were."
Holt said the event is a great promotion not only of the club but of the game too, with planning beginning back in September.
"There's a lot of people who had done a tremendous job to get us to where we are now," he said.
Holt said that working with Pie in the Sky has been a pleasure and he can't express enough gratitude towards the ex-NRL players who will run onto the field on Saturday.
"I can't thank them enough for taking time out of their schedules, most of them would have busy lives and get asked to do a lot of things, I'm extremely grateful they've given us the time to do that," Holt said.
"They've been great to ring up and chat to, most of them can't do enough for us. When we first made contact with most of them they were 'hell yeah, I'll be there,' with no hesitation."
Holt said the club has been buzzing since their premiership wins last season, and has carried through their preseason.
"We've been through some tough times but we're back on our feet now. We ended the season with a bang and created some enthusiasm, it's going pretty good," he said.
Festivities will begin Saturday morning at 11am at Laurie Daley Oval with a junior coaching clinic and games to follow throughout the day. The Junee Diesels versus NRL All Stars match will kick off at 3pm. Entry to the event is via gold coin donation.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
