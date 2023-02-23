Kooringal captain Hamish Starr is confident that his side has what it takes to secure a top two finish.
The Colts go up against minor premiers Wagga City on Saturday and although aware of the massive task ahead Starr believes his side has the ability to turn their batting form around and claim victory.
"It just comes down once again to our batting," Starr said.
"We proved last week that with anything on the board we can give ourselves a crack, but given Cats are a better side 90 is not going to be enough.
"We will probably just put a bit more ownership on our batters to go out there and put a big score on.
"I just keep saying to the boys that when we are batting to just be selfish and ruthless in our approach.
"We can catch up very quickly and if we are only two wickets down going into that last drinks break, we have got plenty of blokes that can score quickly."
It is no secret that the Colts have struggled with the bat since the Christmas break with them only scoring more than 130 runs once which was against St Michaels at Robertson Oval.
Starr was looking forward to returning to the ground on Saturday with him hopeful it will allow his top six to find some form before finals.
"Robbo is always a batter's wicket," he said.
"The deck is usually a little bit faster and flatter, also the outfield is just lightning at the moment and as soon as it beats the infield its four runs more or less.
"I think it's a good opportunity with the bat to score runs, but also a good opportunity for us as a bowling unit to really test ourselves and be disciplined with the ball.
"Knowing that one bad ball can ruin an over and not having the luxury of Harris Park where it's a bit slower in the outfield and it might only go for one or two because it holds up."
Grabbing the win is important for the Colts, with Starr hoping they can hand the Cats their first loss in the one day competition and set up a rematch against them in the first week of finals.
"It should be a good battle this week," he said.
"If we want to finish second it's up to us and there's no more excuses, it's completely in our hands and if we lose we rely on the result of South Wagga and St Mick's."
Starr wasn't 100 per sure of the team lineup for Saturday's clash with Mat Etchells still a possibility to return after missing last week's win against Wagga RSL.
