The Daily Advertiser
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, February 24

February 24 2023 - 5:30am
Letters: Inland Rail bypass makes plenty of sense

RAIL BYPASS MAKES SENSE

It is welcome news (Daily Advertiser, February 12) that "ratepayers demand action on key projects" including an Inland Rail bypass, a heavy vehicle bypass and the duplication of the Gobbagombalin Bridge.

