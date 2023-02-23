Letters: Inland Rail bypass makes plenty of sense

It is welcome news (Daily Advertiser, February 12) that "ratepayers demand action on key projects" including an Inland Rail bypass, a heavy vehicle bypass and the duplication of the Gobbagombalin Bridge.
Any submission to the NSW government needs to include relevant details of the proposed route and estimates of the costs of construction, the costs of not doing so and the savings associated with these three developments.
The cost of these developments must be weighed against the long-term outcomes to the health and wellbeing of the citizens of the city and its future growth and prosperity.
For example, a city bypass would largely alleviate any negative impacts of the Inland Rail development on the city. Enhancing the liveability and amenity of the city will have a positive effect on its future.
The cost of building a rail bypass would be offset to a significant extent by the costs of the proposed infrastructure changes which would not then be needed.
There would also be a reduction maintenance costs likely to accrue in the near future. For example, the viaduct across the Murrumbidgee flood plain at Wagga has had a 40km speed limit for years.
With more, longer and heavier trains and a higher risk of flooding due to climate change, considerable capital expenditure would be required.
The scenes from Alice Springs were more than worrying, but in reality they were only a reflection of what is occurring in most major towns and cities in Australia. Juveniles are running rampant.
It is important that the government look at three things in relation to this problem, the symptom, the cause and the cure.
In Alice Springs, the symptoms are the drunken crime scenes - the first step in the cure is to cancel the availability of alcohol and to administer the law.
This is only a Band-Aid, as the underlying cause is that young Indigenous people often lack self-esteem and cannot picture a future for themselves and, unless this is changed, the problem will keep bubbling up.
Perhaps these young people, under supervision, could make concrete blocks and build homes for their families. In the wider community the symptoms are the same, and the first step in the cure is to make these young people realise that actions have consequences.
At the present time when they are arrested they are immediately given bail and they continue on their merry way. When they are sentenced it is usually a slap on the wrist.
Things get complicated when seeking a cause and a cure. Obviously many of these young people have very poor family life and I do not know how we can cure that.
It has been many years since I was a teacher, but in my day I was astounded at the number of pupils who arrived at high school illiterate. If you are illiterate there is not much joy for you.
Perhaps these pupils need to have a course where basic three Rs are taught along with an array of practical subjects.
When we judge these juveniles, it is important that we realise that there is a cause for their behaviour.
But by the same token, other people have the right to live without being assaulted and having their possessions stolen.
