Wagga driver Jared Kahlefeldt is confident that Glamour Fox is not too far away from her first victory at Riverina Paceway after showing some positive signs over her last few outings.
The five-year-old mare is set to go around over 1740m on Friday in the Success Stud Pace with Jared driving for father Paul Kahlefeldt.
After finishing second in her last outing on January 31, Kahlefeldt felt she would go close to claiming her first win at the Wagga track.
"She is probably my main one of the day I think," Kahlefeldt said.
"She has drawn nicely in barrier nine, so she is following barrier one out and I think the one horse is a handy horse.
"So we should hopefully be sitting leaders back on the fence with a bit of luck.
"Her form has been good and she has been running home in her races really strong, she is a sit and sprint type of horse so that draw is perfect for her.
"She will just need a bit of luck, but she is knocking on the door of a win.
"I'm enjoying driving her and her form suggests she should go pretty close with the times and the sectionals she has been running."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Kahlefeldt will also be driving Sheza Cracker for Paul with the mare set to resume after having a two month spell.
"She will need the run on Friday," he said.
"She's a nice little horse and she has got good gate speed, but she has had a little break coming off a minor injury, so we just gave her a freshen up.
"She has drawn well, but she will need the run this week and its the first up over the longer distance as well.
"If she was over the mile we would be going in a little more confident, but this week she will definitely need the run from that break."
Kahlefeldt's third ride of the day will be for Narrandera trainer Drew Kenna with him driving Cut N Run in the Riverina Crane Services Pace over 1740m.
The gelding comes into the race with some nice form with his last start in Albury seeing him get pipped on the line by Shades Of Heaven.
"We have drawn barrier four for Drew," Kahlefeldt said.
"It's the first time I'm going to be sitting behind that horse, so I've watched a few replays and it gets home really nice as well.
"It's going to be good to drive for Drew and hopefully we can get a result for him."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.