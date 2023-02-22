The Daily Advertiser

Man taken to hospital, traffic backed up after Gobbagombalin collision

Updated February 22 2023 - 6:17pm, first published 6:00pm
The man was taken to hospital after being involved in a two-car collision on the corner of Old Narrandera Road and Pine Gully Road in Gobbagombalin. Picture by Andy Mangelsdorf

One man has been taken to hospital with possible injuries following a two-car collision which blocked up traffic in Wagga's north.

