One man has been taken to hospital with possible injuries following a two-car collision which blocked up traffic in Wagga's north.
Two vehicles collided at the corner of Pine Gully Road and Old Narrandera Road in Gobbagombalin about 5.05pm on Wednesday.
After being assessed by paramedics, a man in his 30s was taken to hospital with possible injuries to his nose and hand.
Four other people also involved in the crash were assessed by paramedics but did not require treatment.
Traffic was backed up along Old Narrandera Road as emergency services surveyed the scene and the vehicles were prepared to be towed.
One of the vehicles, a white sedan, has suffered significant damage to its front bumper.
