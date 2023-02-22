The Daily Advertiser

WARRANT WEDNESDAY: Albury police share photos, details of people they seek

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
February 22 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kyle Meadway. Picture by Murray River Police District

Murray River Police District has released information and photos of people officers are searching for on Wednesday, February 22.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Howie

Janet Howie

Deputy Editor - The Border Mail

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.