Kooringal High School has won the Katrina Powell Shield for a second consecutive year after defeating Wagga Wagga High School 9-6 in Monday's final.
Coach Sarah Carter was really proud of the effort of her side as they gave themselves a strong early lead in the first innings to set up the victory.
"They came out of the blocks really quick and got ahead on the scoreboard 9-1 after the first innings," Carter said.
"They showed some real intensity in that they wanted to defend the shield and it was symbolic of what it meant to them, particularly of when we had half a team of girls who'd never stepped onto the softball diamond before.
"So it took a lot for those girls to play at the level that was required and also a lot of leadership and good softball skills from our remaining experienced girls who won it last year."
Kooringal had about half of their side from last year missing with Carter saying it was impressive that some inexperienced girls were able to step in and play their part.
"We had six girls that played last year," she said.
"Then there were three that started on the field that had never played softball before and a couple on the bench that had also never played before.
"But it's a credit to their sporting ability that they were able to hold their own and contribute on the day."
Kooringal dominated on their way to the final beating Mater Dei Catholic College 19-3 before backing that up with another strong performance against The Riverina Anglican College (TRAC) winning 19-1.
While pleased with the efforts from every member of the side, Carter admitted there were a couple of standouts who dominated.
"Probably with the bat I'd have to say Alex Maiden and Izzy Cooper," she said.
"There are experienced girls from last year and all-round good players who are playing a lot of softball at the moment with their representative and club duties.
"They were in form and it was just a matter of making sure that we had runners on both when they came up to bat and they were able to score those girls.
"Kealey Bettens in the field pitched all game every game and did a really good job in that regard.
"She made it difficult to chase it and she was really clever with her pitching, particularly in the final recognising what different batters were searching for and making sure she minimised Wagga High's opportunities with the bat."
Kooringal will now head to the state finals in August later this year with them hopeful they can get on a similar run that they did in 2022 where they finished second in the state.
TRAC was able to claim third position in the competition after they defeated Mater Dei 19-8 in the third vs fourth playoff.
Coach Bel Siebert was extremely proud of the team's perseverance and sportsmanship with her side able to get out to a strong lead after the first innings leading 14-5 before finishing the game with a solid second innings to take victory.
