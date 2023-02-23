Corey Toole has been selected to make his Super Rugby debut on Friday against NSW Waratahs.
After some impressive performances in the ACT Brumbies' two trial games in the Riverina, the flyer will make his debut against the Waratahs in their round one clash in Sydney.
Toole impressed Brumbies' coach Stephen Larkham during their pair of trial games with him scoring two tries in their win against the Waratahs before also crossing in their victory against Melbourne Rebels at Equex Centre.
Toole isn't the only debutant for the Brumbies on Friday with Blake Schoupp, Jack Debreczeni and Rhys Van Nek also making their first appearance.
Larkham told ACT Brumbies Media there was plenty of excitement ahead of their round one clash against the Waratahs.
"The energy is building for this game, and we're excited to see a number of new faces earn their first selection in a Brumbies jersey," Larkham said.
