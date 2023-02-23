The Daily Advertiser

Corey Toole will make his Super Rugby debut on Friday night with him being named in the ACT Brumbies' side to take on NSW Waratahs

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
February 23 2023 - 4:30pm
Corey Toole will make ACT Brumbies Super Rugby debut on Friday. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Corey Toole has been selected to make his Super Rugby debut on Friday against NSW Waratahs.

