The Daily Advertiser

HumeLink Alliance calls for Trangrid to follow Californian example of burying power lines underground

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
February 23 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artists' impression of HumeLink's power lines on the landscape. Picture supplied

A Riverina action group opposed to the construction of 360 kilometres of power lines says a similar project in the United States is more evidence the lines could be built underground.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.