A Riverina action group opposed to the construction of 360 kilometres of power lines says a similar project in the United States is more evidence the lines could be built underground.
Transgrid's HumeLink project plans to build three transmission lines between Maragle, Bannaby and Wagga, with towers predicted to be as tall as 70 metres.
Members of the HumeLink Alliance action group advocating for the power lines to be laid underground say the Transgrid should follow a Californian initiative to bury 10,000 miles (16,093 kilometres) in the interest of fire safety.
HumeLink Alliance member Russell Erwin said Transgrid needed to follow a similar route to keep communities close to the transmission lines safe.
"They've got to face up to the necessity for doing something that will be safer," he said. "There won't be the same risks from bushfire [if the project is undergrounded]."
Californian company Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) plans to bury 5793 kilometres of high-risk transmission lines underground by 2026, with an average cost per kilometre of $8.51 million.
Eventually, the company plans to bury a total of 16,093km of power lines in order to reduce the risk of wild fires.
Transgrid's own estimation for building the entire project underground is $11.5 billion.
Another HumeLink Alliance Group member Andrea Strong said the project set an example for Transgrid to take social and environmental costs as well as construction costs into consideration.
"Overseas governments have come to the conclusion that when you factor in all the costs, it's the cheapest option," she said.
"In Australia, they're thinking about construction costs which is a one-off but those social and environmental costs are for 80 years."
Throughout discussions about laying the power lines underground, Transgrid has said the plan "would not be consistent with the rules" to find the most efficient build option for consumers.
"The difference in cost between overground and underground development is considered substantial and as such is not in the best interests of consumers," a Transgrid spokesperson said.
"Given the cost-of-living pressures being experienced by consumers, this is particularly pertinent and Transgrid is committed to doing everything it can to put downward pressure on customer bills."
Transgrid is hosting community consultations in Wagga today in order to discuss the outcomes of the NSW Department of Planning and Environment's environmental impact statement.
The sessions are at the Kooringal Girl Guides Hall from 11am-1pm and 4pm-6pm.
Construction on HumeLink is proposed to begin in 2024.
