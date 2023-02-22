The Daily Advertiser
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, February 23

February 23 2023 - 5:30am
Letters: Supermarket act of kindness greatly appreciated

KIND GESTURE APPRECIATED

Please allow me space to show my appreciation to a lady - name not known - for her kindness when I was a bit short of cash at our local supermarket.

