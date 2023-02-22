Letters: Supermarket act of kindness greatly appreciated

Please allow me space to show my appreciation to a lady - name not known - for her kindness when I was a bit short of cash at our local supermarket.
She gave me $10 to cover my goods. Many thanks.
The residents of Hely Avenue may be angry about the lack of consultation re: the rezoning of CSU South Campus from educational to residential, but I too am angry.
How quickly the council thinks the public have forgotten. Many years ago, the land was zoned as educational because it was deemed to be unfit for residential purposes due to the high salinity levels.
High salinity that causes houses to rot around your ears. The bricks, mortar and concrete are eaten away by the high salt levels that rise through the soil.
Rezoning this land is akin to developers being given permission to build residences on flood plains. It is immoral, unethical. The only difference is, that if your house has been destroyed by floods and you were lucky enough to afford it, you could have insurance to cover your loss. No insurance will cover your home against damage from rising salt levels.
Council needs to go back to the drawing board on this or have the "miracle" that has changed the soil recognised so we can all bow down at the altar of the developers.
Let the buyer beware.
The Greens are right to argue for no new coal and gas projects. The International Energy Agency (IEA) works with countries around the world to shape energy policies for a "secure and sustainable future" - something we all want.
The agency's 2021 flagship report Net Zero by 2050: A Roadmap for the Global Energy Sector clearly stated that: "Beyond projects already committed as of 2021, there are no new oil and gas fields approved for development in our [net-zero 2050] pathway, and no new coal mines or mine extensions are required." This was confirmed in its World Energy Outlook 2022 report.
Despite this advice, there are 114 new coal and gas projects in Australia's investment pipeline and an analysis by the Australian Parliamentary Library estimates those projects in total "have the potential to create 2.5 times Australia's domestic emissions each year".
In 2016, Australia signed the Paris Agreement to limit global warming to 1.5C. According to the International Institute for Sustainable Development, there is a "large consensus" across all published studies that developing new oil and gas fields is "incompatible" with the 1.5C target.
Many are fearful of the environmental and cultural effects of these projects on their land. Regarding Narrabri, for example, the NSW Department of Planning received 23,000 submissions - the most ever received on a major resource project, with only 300 in support.
If we don't stop opening new fossil fuel projects now, when will we?
