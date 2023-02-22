The Daily Advertiser

Wagga City captain Josh Thompson will miss the Sloggers' Regional Bash fixtures this Sunday through unavailability

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
February 22 2023 - 3:30pm
Wagga City captain Josh Thompson has been replaced in the Sloggers' squad by Wagga RSL's Sam Smith. Picture by Les Smith

Wagga City captain Josh Thompson is a late omission from the Wagga Sloggers' side set to compete in the Regional Bash on Sunday.

