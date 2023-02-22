Wagga City captain Josh Thompson is a late omission from the Wagga Sloggers' side set to compete in the Regional Bash on Sunday.
Thompson, who was supposed to captain the side is unavailable and has been replaced in the squad by Wagga RSL's Sam Smith while Bulldogs' captain Sam Perry will now lead the team with Kooringal's Hamish Starr chosen to be his deputy.
Despite losing the leadership, class and experience of Thompson, coach Shaun Perry was still pretty happy with the side that is heading over to Griffith on Sunday.
"We've got a well-rounded side and there is no weak links," Perry said.
"We've got a couple of big hitters in Alex Tucker, Zac Starr, Sammy Smith and Nathan Corby.
"Then we've got some real good batsman and young quick fellas between the wickets like Josh Staines, Eddie Perryman, Brad McMillan, Hamish Starr and young Shaun Smith who will make his representative debut for Wagga."
With the ball, Perry said the squad also had plenty of options with both quality spin and fast bowlers selected.
"We've got Hamish Starr, Ben Snell, Darcy Irvine and Nathan Cooke as our spearheads in the pace department," he said.
"Then with spin we've got Sam Perry, Sam Smith and Eddie Perryman, so we've got a really strong side across the board."
While happy with his squad, Perry admitted it would be no easy task with tough challenges ahead in the form of Border Bullets and South West Steamers.
"It's a very hard carnival," he said.
"Albury are very hard to beat and they have got six international players in their squad.
"We play them first and then we play Griffith in the afternoon, I'd be disappointed not to beat Griffith but we only just snuck home against them last year.
"Hopefully all going well, we will give a good account of ourselves on Sunday."
The Sloggers held their first training session on Wednesday afternoon which also acted as a meet and greet for the squad with players such as Staines (Tuggeranong) and Perryman (Osborne) not currently playing in the Wagga Cricket competition.
