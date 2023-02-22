Westside Candy will be looking for her sixth straight victory at Wagga on Friday when she returns from a four-week spell.
Trainer Greg McKinnon wasn't sure how the bitch would go in the 525m trip with her having to compete against some very competitive dogs including Ben Talbot's Aston Whisky jumping from box two and Peter Sims' Why Tell Tina in box seven.
"She should go good, but the two is a really fast beginner," McKinnon said.
"As long as she can stay away from that and rail up underneath it she should go good.
"Peter Sims has got one in it as well, Why Tell Tina and it goes good.
"She will know she is in a race anyway."
The bitch has spent the last four weeks having a brief spell after winning her last five races with McKinnon saying she pulled up a bit sore after her last victory on January 27.
"We have given her a little bit of time off just to get her right again," he said.
"She is racing 100 per cent sound and she should go alright I think.
"She is just a mad keen bitch and she just hates losing, that's the best thing about her."
McKinnon will also have Kings Of Divas looking to make it two wins in a row, with him set to have his first race over 400m.
With some potential trouble looming in the field, McKinnon said it would require a little bit of luck for him to grab the win.
"He's going over the 400m and he's not a great box dog," he said.
"We just need a little bit of luck with him and hopefully they can jump in front of him.
"If he can get to the rail he will be storming home as he makes all of his ground up around those bends.
"He is out wide and there is a couple of dogs that will cause him dramas, so I'm hoping he misses the kick a little bit and gets to the rail where he needs to be."
Greg's brother Rick will also have a couple of dogs going around on Friday with Westside Hitman (race three) and Westside Yogi (race four).
