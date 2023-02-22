The Daily Advertiser

Greg McKinnon-trained Westside Candy will be searching for her sixth straight win when she goes around at Wagga on Friday night

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
February 22 2023 - 3:00pm
Westside Candy will look to secure her sixth straight victory on Friday at Wagga. Picture from Wagga Greyhound Club

Westside Candy will be looking for her sixth straight victory at Wagga on Friday when she returns from a four-week spell.

