Individualised learning pathways offers students more choice and engagement

Kildare is about forming our young people to be their very best future selves by tapping into their capabilities and passions to fashion learning pathways that prepare them for the world beyond school and right through life.



We offer diverse learning pathways no matter what pathways students may choose for themselves.



External partnerships and greater flexibility and rethinking timing of learning are areas we are investing our time into to provide more choice and engagement for students.

Who our students are as people is central to that work and student leadership and voice are a key part of the programs we have at Kildare.



Our senior school leaders have focused their work for the past 12 months around respect and have targeted casual racism as an issue to embrace recognising the increasing diversity of Wagga Wagga.



In recognition of this our Co-College Captain Tyrone Vatabuli was awarded the inaugural Premier's Respect Award, traveling to Parliament House Sydney to receive this from Mr Perrotet.

In 2015 Pope Francis published Laudato Si- On Care for Our Common Home and in 2022 Kildare Catholic College embraced the Laudato Si Action Plan, nestling ecological education, ecological economics and ecological spirituality alongside Christian community. This elevates the place and importance of Catholic Social Teachings in our work enlivened by our Nagle / Rice heritage. Inspired by work with leading researchers from the Australian National University, staff and students seek to respond to the cry of the earth and the cry of the poor through promotion of simple lifestyles and community involvement and participation. This understanding equips Kildare graduates to respond to the challenges of the future, as active citizens working to create resilient, adaptive, future focused communities in their daily lives.