School excursions usually end with disinterested students driving their teachers and chaperones to distraction.
Not so when Wagga Lutheran school visited the touring Archibald prize, with Year 2 student and young Archies finalist Kristy Nariya.
Kristy's self-portrait, Christmas Flowers, was brought to life during a summer program at the Wagga Art Gallery, where she was asked to create an image of the person she admired most.
Proud parents Anita and Prakash Nariya said they were "blown away" by her choice of subject.
"I expected her to pick a teacher or her grandparents, or someone in the family, but she chose to paint herself," Mrs Nariya said.
"She chose her favourite photo of herself, and I sent it in with her.
"It was such a good thing to hear - you really have to love yourself first."
Although she's a relative newcomer to portraiture, the young artist is an avid collector, and enjoys drawing and painting with subjects collected from the natural environment.
"Whenever she goes into nature, she always collects something - flowers, pieces of wood ... she likes to draw things she collects," said Mr Nariya
"And shells - she loves shells," Mrs Nariya said.
"The other day she was painting Mandala art on rocks ... they're beautiful paperweights."
Kristy herself says blue flowers are her favourite thing to draw.
This practice drawing flowers likely helped with the self portrait Christmas Flowers; which shows Kristy in a long dress, covered in brightly coloured flowers. The work stands out against other Young Archies on the wall for its detail, and distinctive colours.
This is the kind of open and confident creative practice Kristy's creative arts teacher Melise Rodda finds inspiration in.
By starting with the simple, everyday objects around them - like pencil cases and drink bottles - Mrs Rodda said students learn that art is everywhere, and needn't be any more complicated than "making functional objects beautiful."
"In our classroom, as well as working with lots of materials and experimenting, we want them to develop the confidence, independence, and fine motor skills for when they're doing their own art," Mrs Rodda said.
"We also want to open conversations about the way they interact with the world ... that art has a message, and that the world is an interesting place.
"The main aim is making them feel successful, then through practice they'll pick up the competence, and just get better and better."
Kristie's success has inspired her classmates too - when Mrs Rodda asks which of her students would like to enter Art Gallery of NSW's Young Archies competition, a forest of small hands shoot up.
With so many enthusiastic young artists, kids from the big smoke should expect stiff competition this year.
Wagga Young Archies finalists are currently on display at Wagga Art Gallery, alongside this year's Archibald Prize finalists.
