The Daily Advertiser

Young Archies finalist Kristy Nariya's self-portrait inspires Lutheran School classmates

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
Updated February 23 2023 - 4:02pm, first published February 22 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Young Archies finalist Kristy Nariya, alongside proud parents Anita and Prakash, with her work Christmas Flowers. Picture by Les Smith

School excursions usually end with disinterested students driving their teachers and chaperones to distraction.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.