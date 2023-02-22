Swimming carnival action keeps rolling on with the Wagga Wagga Community of Small Schools the latest to hit the pool.
The community includes Tarcutta Public School, Ladysmith Public School, Uranquinty Public School and Kapooka Public School who all joined together to participate in the carnival with approximately 60 students in attendance.
Last Friday's conditions were among the hottest there have been so far for a carnival, with students having plenty of incentive to get involved.
Lyn Eacott from Kapooka Public School said it was a fantastic carnival with the hot weather not phasing the students.
"Yeah it went really well," Eacott said.
"The champion school was Ladysmith Public School and we had our age champions come from three different schools in Ladysmith, Kapooka and Uranqunity.
"It was a great day and the kids had a wonderful time.
"It was very hot, but they were in the water enough that it didn't bother them."
Eacott explained that the whole purpose of the community was to allow students from the smaller schools to compete against a bigger cohort of students with most of the schools being unable to host a carnival by themselves.
"The four small schools get together and have a carnival together and that way it gives a bigger cohort for the competition," she said.
"Then we travel as a community of small schools to the next carnival which is the Wagga carnival.
"We stay in that group as we go through the carnivals and it works really well."
Eacott believed that a team of around 10 students will then head onto the Wagga carnival to represent the community with them having a student in the past then head onto the Riverina carnival.
Age champions
Junior Girl Champion - Willow Price - Uranquinty Public School
Junior Boy Champion - Henry Price - Uranquinty Public School
11 Year Girl Champion - Eliza Ward - Kapooka Public School
11 Year Boy Champion - Beau Carlisle - Ladysmith Public School
Senior Girl Champion - Briann Lehmann - Ladysmith Public School
Senior Boy Champion - Jordan Mitchell - Ladysmith Public School
