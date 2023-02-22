The Daily Advertiser

Entomologist Dr Paul Weston said hot weather to blame for increased bug activity

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
February 22 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A praying mantis (centre) on top of a car in central Wagga, flanked by two crickets seen in a Wagga cafe and the Wagga art agllery.

Scores of creepy crawlies were forced out of the woodwork and into the streets over the weekend and into the start of the week as they tried to escape soaring temperatures.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.