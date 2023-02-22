Scores of creepy crawlies were forced out of the woodwork and into the streets over the weekend and into the start of the week as they tried to escape soaring temperatures.
It felt difficult to avoid the masses of crickets around central Wagga over the weekend, with many ending up in shops, homes and offices as they tried to avoid temperatures in the mid-30s.
Praying Mantises were also on the prowl in droves as increased bug activity made for a perfect bug buffet.
Charles Sturt University entomologist Dr Paul Weston said "large outbreaks" of these creatures can happen every so often with the right weather conditions.
"When it gets hot and dry in the summer, we often see various types of Orthopterans. So, crickets, grasshoppers, locusts," he said.
"Praying mantises are actually a separate group now, they used to be considered part of the same group, but they've been separated."
Praying mantis are predatory and "they'll just eat whatever insects they can come across", Mr Weston said, including other Praying Mantis.
"I think when conditions are right you can get these large outbreaks. And the reason you might be seeing the crickets indoors is because they might be seeking refuge from the heat," he said.
"They like dark, damp places and if they can sneak in through cracks and doorways and things like that they'll get into buildings."
Mr Weston said the increased bug population could also lead to an increase in spiders as they feed on other insects, such as crickets.
The good news is that Crickets and Praying Mantises don't pose a problem to humans, Mr Weston said.
"Praying Mantises [are] pretty harmless to humans ... They don't have the ability to bite humans," said Mr Weston.
And getting crickets is really not much of a problem because they're detritus feeders, he said.
"Occasionally, they can be crop pests if they're really large numbers and crops are in the seedling stage, but that certainly isn't the case now," he said.
"They're not harmful. And the same for Praying Mantis, they're considered good guys."
