Four women charged over alleged criminal network involving illegal tobacco, vapes

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated February 22 2023 - 3:59pm, first published 10:45am
'We're watching you': Middle-aged women charged over vape syndicate

Four women have been charged over their alleged involvement in a criminal network after police uncovered unlawful tobacco products and nicotine vapes.

