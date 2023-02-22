The Daily Advertiser
Wagga Boat Club to host year's first Thunder on the Lake

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
February 22 2023 - 3:00pm
Wagga Boat Club commodore Mick Henderson is ready for a big week of racing for Thunder on the Lake. Picture by Taylor Dodge

Lake Albert may be closed to swimmers but boaters have gotten the go ahead just in time for the year's first Thunder on the Lake boat races.

