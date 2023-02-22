Lake Albert may be closed to swimmers but boaters have gotten the go ahead just in time for the year's first Thunder on the Lake boat races.
The event will see a good day of speed bracket racing 70, 80, 90 and 100 mile per hour classes with onsite camping available and access to the bar and catering.
Wagga Boat Club commodore Mick Henderson said it will be a good day for everyone.
"It's a spectators sport, so anyone can come out and watch the racing and enjoy the day," he said.
"It will just be a nice relaxing day."
Mr Henderson said recent rain has helped with the restoration of Lake Albert, with the water looking more appetising now than in previous weeks.
Thunder on the Lake will run on Saturday and Sunday morning, February 25 and 26 at the Wagga Boat Club.
