Firefighters are battling multiple blazes across the region in differing directions caused by dry weather and lightning.
Northwest of Wagga at Barmedman local crews responded to a fire near Goldfields Way.
Fire Service Bland-Temora district manager Inspector Tom McDevitt said it was a rekindle from a fire the previous day.
"It impacted the rail corridor and Goldfields Way, the rail line and Goldfields Way were closed for five hours," Inspector McDevitt said.
The fire burnt through 70 hectares but has been rendered under control.
"At the height of the fire we had 10 appliances working to put it out and 25 personnel out on the grounds," Inspector McDevitt said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Crews remain on scene today blacking out areas and patrolling.
Gundagai RFS brigades are also working to put out a blaze on Snowball Road.
The fire burnt through three hectares but was quickly put out and has been rendered under control.
North of Wagga near Murringo firefighters are battling two blazes, the first burning through Murringo Flats and the second burning near Geegullalong Road.
The Murringo Flats fire has burnt through more than 545 hectares with crews still working to bring the fire under control.
The fire burning near Geegullalong Road has been rendered under control, having burnt through 250 hectares.
NSW RFS South West Slopes Zone district manager Andrew Dilon said both Murringo fires were caused by lightning at about 5pm on Tuesday.
"Strong South Easterly winds gusting up to 70kph made it very difficult for firefighters to control," Mr Dilon said.
"We had 45 RFS tankers supported by FRNSW crews there which were able to minimise fire spread and protect structures at both these fires.
"Multiple aviation appliances including two Large Air Tankers and two fixed wing bombers helped to stop these fires from becoming any bigger.
"Heavy plant consisting of dozers, graders and excavators were also used in the firefight.
"All crews that responded to these two fires need to be thanked for the way they minimised fire spread under very difficult conditions."
Both fires are under control.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.