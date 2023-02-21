The Daily Advertiser

Kildare Catholic College has secured their spot in the Byrnes Shield final with them set to face Mater Dei Catholic College

Kildare's Ben Toohey fires down a delivery during their round three clash with Kooringal. Kildare will face Mater Dei in the Byrnes Shield final. Picture by Madeline Begley

Kildare Catholic College has secured their spot in the Byrnes Shield final after claiming an important three-wicket victory in their round five clash against Mater Dei Catholic College.

