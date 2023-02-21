Kildare Catholic College has secured their spot in the Byrnes Shield final after claiming an important three-wicket victory in their round five clash against Mater Dei Catholic College.
Kildare coach Geoff McNamara was pleased with the effort from his side with them refusing to give up throughout the competition.
"Yeah I'm really proud of them," McNamara said.
"The way they have kind of stuck in there not just in yesterday's game, but also the last few games.
"We lost one very close to Wagga High and then it was a bit of a see-saw again yesterday.
"But in terms of batting, we put ourselves in a strong position and got the job done with the right run rate which was a pretty tight end to the whole competition."
Run rate became the deciding factor in the end with all five schools recording two wins and two losses throughout their four games in what has been one of the closest competitions in recent memory.
Bowling first, McNamara admitted they have a little bit of work to do with Mater Dei posting a very competitive score of 5-127 with Cooper Manson leading the way for Kildare with the ball taking 2-19.
"It wasn't too bad," he said.
"But it was a little bit wayward at times, there was a couple of individuals that did alright getting a few wickets at the right time.
"Cooper Manson had a decent match overall, he got high 20's with the bat and then a couple of wickets with the ball.
"Overall bowling could've been a little bit tighter at times, but the spinners were a lot more on the money than the quick's yesterday."
Chasing down a pretty high total for victory and needing to keep an eye on the run rate, McNamara was pleased with his side's start as they managed to get to their total of 7-128 with three overs remaining.
"We set it up in the first ten overs and got ourselves in a really good position," he said.
"We lost a couple of wickets in the middle part there, but we were reasonably confident that once we got to about 70 or 80 that we could get the job done from there.
"I was happy for the boys to get over the line, but we had a lot of luck with a few dropped catches that went in our favour which would've made a huge difference for Mater Dei."
Kildare will face Mater Dei again in the Byrnes Shield final on Monday while Wagga High School faces The Riverina Anglican College in the playoff for third and fourth.
While gaining some confidence from Monday night's win, McNamara believed it would be another tough challenge.
"I think it will be a pretty tight game again," he said.
"I think they are pretty evenly matched and on turf as well will bring a few new variables into the whole contest, I reckon it will be a pretty interesting game."
Byrnes Shield - round five results
KCC 7-128 (A Singh 32, C Manson 27) d MDCC 5-127(L Lauder 33, J Guthrie 29, C Manson 2-19)
KHS 4-112 (A Weightman 32, R Hoare 30, L Granger 2-20, L Livio 2-20) d WWHS 6/111(L Livio 53, S Rodet 3-20, R Hoare 1-18)
