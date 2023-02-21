The state government has defended its decision to put mobile speed cameras on a main Wagga thoroughfare just days after it was revealed it raked in the second highest amount of low range speed fines in the state.
Between June and December 2022, 1198 Docker Street drivers were nabbed going not more than 10 kilometres over the legal limit with fines tallying to $158,203.
Last week Able Driving School instructor Glen Gaudron said "when the cameras were hiding it was just pure revenue raising."
But Transport for NSW deputy secretary for safety, environment and regulation Tara McCarthy has refuted these claims.
"All mobile speed cameras in NSW, including those operating on Docker Street in Wagga, are clearly signposted," Ms McCarthy said.
It come amid revelations there have been seven casualty crashes including two involving serious injuries, between 2017 to 2021, with eight people being injured at Docker Street across that period.
Last year the state government's back flipped on their decision to remove speed camera warning signs and Ms McCarthy said camera cars are now easier to spot.
"Since 1 January 2023, no mobile speed camera session in NSW has operated without portable signage in place," she said.
"The addition of two portable signs leading up to a mobile speed camera vehicle and one after the vehicle, coupled with the existing retractable rooftop signage makes the NSW mobile speed camera program the most clearly sign-posted program in Australia."
Ms McCarthy also pointed out TfNSW runs a raft of public information campaigns including via TV, radio and social media on the dangers of speeding.
"This includes our 'Casual speeding - every k counts' advertising campaign," she said.
She also emphasised while most people associate speed related death or injuries with high speeds, this is not backed up by the statistics.
"In the five-year period 2017 to 2021, nearly two thirds of speeding drivers or riders involved in crashes where someone was killed or seriously injured, were travelling no more than 10km/h over the sign posted speed limit," she said.
Ms McCarthy said even a small difference in vehicle speed can have a big difference on the likelihood of death or serious injury.
"If a car hits a pedestrian at 50 km/h, the impact is twice as likely to kill the pedestrian than if the car had been travelling at 40 km/h," she said.
She reminded motorists to ensure they are driving within the speed limit at all times and not just when they see a speed camera.
"Speeding contributes to around 40 per cent of the lives lost on NSW roads each year," she said.
Last year over $1.3 million in speed fines was collected across Wagga.
Responding to calls to put that money towards funding a driver safety program for young drivers, Ms McCarthy said it was already going to good use.
"Every dollar from speed camera penalties goes directly into the Community Road Safety Fund, which delivers targeted road safety initiatives in NSW, such as flashing lights for schools, engineering works, road safety upgrades, and public education campaigns," she said.
The camera cars detect speeding across the road network by moving around various locations at various times, at a scale and network spread to support the perception of 'anywhere, anytime' enforcement.
The enforcement locations for mobile speed cameras are selected based on criteria outlined in the NSW Automated Enforcement Strategy for road safety.
The criteria takes into account risk levels, high movement and place, difficult locations for NSW Police to enforce, and existing infrastructure.
To assist drivers with monitoring their speed, Transport for NSW has developed a Speed Adviser smartphone app.
The app provides free access to accurate speed zone information across the NSW network and provides warnings when the driver is speeding.
The Speed Adviser app also lets drivers know when they enter a mobile speed camera zone and will display a camera when you are driving through the zone.
To find out the current locations of mobile speed cameras go to The Centre for Road Safety website: https://roadsafety.transport.nsw.gov.au/speeding/speedcameras/current-locations.html
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
