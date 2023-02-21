Wagga voters will be selecting their state member for parliament from the most gender-diverse field of candidates in the electorate's history.
The three female candidates contesting for the seat of Wagga in the 2023 NSW election nearly match the four total that have run out of a possible 33 registered candidates since 2000.
The 20 years before that presented a total of zero female candidates.
Recently announced Liberal candidate Julia Ham was the only woman to run in Wagga's 2019 by-election which saw incumbent independent Joe McGirr elected after long-time Liberal MP Daryl Maguire resigned.
"It's very simple - if you want women in parliament, you've got to have women candidates stand," Ms Ham said.
"Women work well as politicians."
45 out of 135 members of the NSW parliament are women.
The Snowy Valleys councillor said she had great respect for elected politicians in the region but noted local leaders from mayors to the state and federal MP for Wagga were all male.
"It's just a sign of the time that one day soon we will have a female in those roles," Ms Ham said.
The region's lack of gender parity has also been evident in recent years at a federal level.
With an all male candidate slate in the 2022 federal election, the Riverina has only been offered six women out of 37 registered candidates since Nationals MP Kay Hull retired in 2010.
Labor candidate Keryn Foley described the fact that three of the five candidates on offer this year were women as "fantastic".
"We definitely need a broader representation of people and diversity in the community and I congratulate the Liberal and Nationals candidates for standing," she said.
"It gives the people of Wagga a choice and it's important to have a choice."
The first-time candidate said a greater diversity of representatives makes for better decision making in government.
Labor affirmative policy requires 45 per cent of women to be pre-selected in what the party deems to be winnable seats.
That quota will rise to 50 per cent in 2025.
Nationals candidate Andrianna Benjamin said having more women in parliament was "excellent".
"It's really important to have gender balance," she said.
"I think we need the best of both worlds."
Ms Benjamin said she greatly respected many male members of parliament, especially within her own party.
"I really get supported by both our female and male members."
The Liberal-Nationals coalition has not committed to any quotas for female candidates.
The three female candidates will vie for Wagga votes on the March 25 election opposite independent Joe McGirr and Greens candidate Ray Goodlass.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
