A Gregadoo resident has threatened legal action over a major power line project set to link three states.
The landmark EnergyConnect project will see construction of a new 900km electricity transmission line, stretching from Wagga to Robertstown in South Australia, with a connection to Red Cliffs in Victoria.
The $1.8 billion project is set to pass through the southern edge of Wagga, with the transmission towers ranging from 30 to 65 metres high and spaced between 400 and 600 metres apart.
However, despite the project receiving approval by state and federal governments last year, Gregadoo man David Falepau claims he was never consulted.
Mr Falepau said Transgrid never notified him or a number of other residents living within the region identified in the project's environmental impact statement.
"In that [EIS], in all their protocols, [Transgrid] commits to writing letters to notify affected community or landholders about the project," he said. "If Transgrid were found not to have undertaken the level of communication required in their EIS, then the minister ... will have to overturn the project's approval."
"I've just spoken to a couple of people and it seems quite possible all affected landholders that were never notified ... would have the right to launch a class action to stop the whole project, because they weren't consulted," he said.
EnergyConnect is also expected to impact residents of Lake Albert, with claims its towers will be visible from the shores of the lake.
In response to the claims, a Transgrid spokesperson said the company had carried out a "comprehensive public consultation process in the planning and construction of EnergyConnect".
"We have been actively engaging with landholders and communities since November 2018 to capture the needs and views of stakeholders directly and indirectly affected by the project," the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said Transgrid's consultation activities during the EIS process included reaching people via numerous print advertisements and holding 29 community information sessions, including in Wagga.
A total of 643 property-specific meetings were also held, among other efforts.
"The NSW Department of Planning and Environment (DPE) released the EIS for public exhibition, receiving 75 submissions," the spokesperson said.
"Transgrid will continue to engage with directly affected landowners during project construction."
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022.
